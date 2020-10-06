Back to class for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 learners

Learners in Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 are set to resume classes on Monday, October 12 after six months of closure.

The development follows an announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha outlining the progressive resumption of learning after the long break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Magoha said the move followed broad-based education stakeholders’ consultations and was pursuant to a directive issued by President Kenyatta during the 12th presidential address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike in the past where learners have enjoyed long December holidays, the retuning group will only have a one-week break beginning December 24, 2020, before resuming classes on January 4, 2021.

Term 3 will then commence from 4th of January to the 19th of March 2021.

According to the schedule, KCPE candidates will sit for their national examinations beginning March 22, 2021, in an exercise that will take three days with KCSE candidates sitting for their exams beginning March 25th until 16 of April 2021.

Marking of the national examinations will commence on April 14 and conclude on May 7,v2021.

But even as the CS announced the progressive re-opening of schools, he warned schools that they will be required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

“All schools will be required to strictly adhere to Mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene,” read the statement.

Where there is no running water, schools will be required to use sanitizers.

Schools have also been cautioned against using physical distancing as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school.

The Ministry in line with the COVID-19 regulations has also made it mandatory for all schools to be linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being reopened.

Teachers are at the same time being encouraged to continuously provide psychological and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic.

Magoha says the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will continuously monitor adherence to existing guidelines in order to determine when other learners will resume learning.

In mid-March this year, school-going children joined the list of coronavirus pandemic casualties after the government suspended the school calendar over health safety concerns.

The re-opening of schools has attracted varied reactions. Reacting to the directive, KUPPET said it fully supports the decision by the Cabinet Secretary to re-open schools for Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 learners. The union says the announcement is in tandem with recommendations of the National Education Response Committee even as it urged parents, sponsors and well-wishers to provide necessary support to students so that learning operations can resume without any hitches.