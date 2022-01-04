Back to school: Students to endure four terms of learning

Learners in Primary and Secondary Schools across the country are reporting back to school Tuesday amid calls by Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha to school-heads not to send students home over unpaid fees or uniform.

The CS said the free primary and secondary school capitation funds have already been disbursed to schools.

At the same time, Mr. Magoha had asked school administrators to be vigilant and flush out any unruly students before they burn school property, adding that arson in schools was the work of sadists.

“If you identify a small group of students who want to go home, let them go. This nonsense of trying to burn schools because you have not been reading, you have been on drugs and now you want to burn the school so that everybody else suffers is sadistic,” he insisted.

Prof. Magoha said the government would not be deterred by the action of a few unruly students, noting that out of the more than 10,000 secondary schools in the country, only between 50 and 100 had been affected by arson.

“I do not condone indiscipline in my life and I am not about to condone it now. Any child who is bold enough to put fire either in his father’s house or in his own house, or in a public house, that one is a criminal,” he said.

Students will endure four terms of learning this year with five national examinations, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) starting March and April 2022, and later in year in November and December 2022.

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) pioneer class, currently at Grade 5, will also transition to Grade 6 in July and sit their first national assessment in November and December.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, Nancy Macharia, has implored on teachers to ensure that students prepare adequately for the national exams.