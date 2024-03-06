American actor Will Smith shared snippets of the upcoming film on the set of Bad Boys 4 to mark the end of filming.

The Oscar winner and Martin Lawrence are set to reprise their roles as Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the upcoming fourth instalment, which will hit cinemas in June 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Smith shared a first-look photo of himself and Lawrence in action as the famous duo, fist-bumping in front of the London Eye.

In the caption he wrote, “WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!” (sic)

Bad Boys 4 is the sequel to 2020’s Bad Boys for Life and will star Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Núnez, Alexander Ludwig, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio and Eric Dane.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct Bad Boys 4, while Lawrence will serve as an executive producer alongside Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone.

The film opens in cinemas on June 4, 2024.