Bad outing for Shujaa in London 7s

The Kenya rugby national sevens team Shujaa failed to put behind their recent struggles at the World Sevens Rugby during the London Sevens-the eighth leg of the series-at Twickenham Stadium.

Shujaa dropped to Challenge Trophy after losing all their Pool “B” matches against South Africa, Argentina and Ireland at the Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

The former Singapore Sevens champions under the tutelage of coach Damian McGrath started on a losing note after falling 17-14 by Ireland in their opening Pool “B” match on Saturday.

The East African giants, who finished last in the last two legs in Vancouver and Toulouse, were handed 26-0 beating by World sevens Series leaders Argentina in the second group clash.

The team finished bottom in pool B after a narrow 24-21 in the last group stage match against world heavyweights South Africa who finished top in the pool after 100% win record.

McGrath said there is still a lot of work to be done to get Kenya back to where it belongs.

“We have been giving away cheap possession and dropping the ball a lot and first we need to work on retaining our possession. It is still a long way to go and work in progress,” said the Englishman who replaced Innocent Simiyu two weeks ago.

Kenya are on 38 points from the first sevens rounds, including picking just one each from the last two events in Vancouver and Toulouse. They are seven points outside the relegation zone.

