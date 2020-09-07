Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director Major General Mohammed Badi is faulting Nairobi County government for frustrating its efforts to deliver on its mandate of four key functions pursuant to the deed of transfer.

Badi has blamed frequent court injunctions and alleged diversion of county funds for slowing down their mandate.

General Badi said the corrupt revenue system and numerous court injunctions have turned into a nightmare effort by NMS to collect and access revenue raised in the metropolitan area.

While appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee Badi said cartels have made it hard for NMS to fulfill its function as revenue collected is allegedly manipulated into personal accounts.

According to Badi Nairobi County government has been frustrating efforts by NMS to take over development projects.

The committee also required NMS leadership to explain why they have accumulated 1.2 billion shillings in pending bills since they assumed operations.

NMS subsequently told the Paul Koinange led committee that its in the process of putting in place traffic models and revenue collection systems which once successful will be rolled out in all the 47 counties.

Separately the senate is expected to resume its sittings on Tuesday afternoon after a short recess.

Senators will once again be expected to debate the controversial county revenue sharing formula that has been a subject of discussion by an ad hoc committee put in place to unlock the stalemate.

They remain divided on the best formula to share the 347 billion shillings allocated to counties.