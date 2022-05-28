Bahati, Diana B, Davido top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Badman” by Tundaman and Harmonize.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Bahati and Diana B teamed up for a new song called “Sweet Love” which the couple says is inspired by their love life. The song also marked a new milestone for Bahati who clocked one million subscribers, making him the second Kenyan artist to achieve this.

Regionally, Nigerian artist Davido makes the list this week for collaborating with The Samples Choir ahead of his US Tour scheduled for June. The song “Stand Strong” is about resilience and the joy of surviving.

Remember, stay safe and have a great weekend!

Bahati, Diana B – Sweet Love

Maandy, Breeder LW, Lil Maina – Wanjapi 2

Fireboy DML – Playboy

Dogo Charlie – Amani Kenya

Davido – Stand Strong

Buruklyn Boyz ft Silverstone Barz, Big Yasa – Last Airbender

Kizz Daniel feat Tecno – Buga

Matata – A Minute

The Only Rosa – Shida Yako

Katapilla feat John Mo’Re, Vintage – Taxpayer

Tabbie F0r Life fet Katapilla – Liquour

Ndume feat Mbithi – Budget

Mbuzi Gang ft Harry Craze, Unspoken Salaton & Vic West – Soko

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKjfY8RdCNE&ab_channel=MbuziGang

David Wonder Ft Renez Meble – Nobody

