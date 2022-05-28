Bahati, Diana B, Davido top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Badman” by Tundaman and Harmonize.
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.
This week, Bahati and Diana B teamed up for a new song called “Sweet Love” which the couple says is inspired by their love life. The song also marked a new milestone for Bahati who clocked one million subscribers, making him the second Kenyan artist to achieve this.
Regionally, Nigerian artist Davido makes the list this week for collaborating with The Samples Choir ahead of his US Tour scheduled for June. The song “Stand Strong” is about resilience and the joy of surviving.
Remember, stay safe and have a great weekend!
Bahati, Diana B – Sweet Love
Maandy, Breeder LW, Lil Maina – Wanjapi 2
Fireboy DML – Playboy
Dogo Charlie – Amani Kenya
Davido – Stand Strong
Buruklyn Boyz ft Silverstone Barz, Big Yasa – Last Airbender
Kizz Daniel feat Tecno – Buga
Matata – A Minute
The Only Rosa – Shida Yako
Katapilla feat John Mo’Re, Vintage – Taxpayer
Tabbie F0r Life fet Katapilla – Liquour
Ndume feat Mbithi – Budget
Mbuzi Gang ft Harry Craze, Unspoken Salaton & Vic West – Soko
David Wonder Ft Renez Meble – Nobody