Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri losses son Kinyanjui to COVID-19

Written By: Hunja Macharia

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has lost his son, Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani to COVID-19 Monday morning. 

Kinyanjui passed on while receiving treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Mombasa after being admitted last year with pneumonia before he was diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

A crestfallen Ngunjiri mourned his son as a hard worker saying his death has saddened him.

Deputy President William Ruto condoled with the family describing Kinyanjui as a brilliant, promising and hardworking young man, who thrived in business and farming.

“We pray to God that the Ngunjiri family, friends and the people of Bahati Constituency find strength and comfort during this difficult time. Rest In Peace,” He said.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari was not left out either, Posting on social media, “My sincere condolences to my friend and colleague Hon Kimani Ngunjiri on the loss of his son Arthur Kinyanjui aka AK47. Prayers for the family.”

