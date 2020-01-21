Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri surrenders firearm to DCI

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri surrenders fire arm to DCI
Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has on Tuesday surrendered his firearm at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Nakuru County.

The vocal Nakuru MP was on Monday was ordered to surrender his official firearm at the regional headquarters after he recorded a statement at the DCI offices over remarks he made on Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said that all government officials and VIPs involved in crime will lose their security detail.

IG Mutyambai further added that all VIPs who are civilian firearm holders shall have their certificates canceled and weapons are withdrawn.

The new directive from the national police service will also see the VIPs suspected in crime barred until they are cleared by the courts.

