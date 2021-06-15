Bahati celebrates his seventh year in music with Love Like This.

Singer Bahati has consistently been in the news, blogs, and vlogs for a week now, all this due to the launch of his studio album. On Sunday, Bahati had a pretty successful album launch and listening party at the Trademark Hotel.

The invite-only event was emceed by MC Jessy and attended by lots of celebrities. Eric Omondi, Mr Seed, Mejja, Arrow Bwoy, Shaffie Weru, Otile Brown, Nadia Mukami and Juacali were just a few of the faces who graced the event. The album is called ‘Love Like This’ and features ten powerful tracks. East Africa’s current greats Nadia Mukami and Rayvanny even feature on it.

Bahati has revealed that the love like this album poster has been featured in New York’s Times Square billboards. The major commercial intersection and entertainment centre holds probably the most coveted advertising space in the world. That’s what makes Bahati’s feature an accomplishment. A Times Square billboard cost for a day can start at $5000 and go up to well over $50,000. Moreover, it can cost up to $3 million per month to advertise on Time Square’s largest billboard. In January, Sauti Sol’s Midnight Train was featured on Times Square major screens.

Stream Love Like This on Boomplay.

