Bahraini Eunice Kirwa banned for doping

Olympic marathon Silver medallist Kenyan born Bahraini Eunice Kirwa, has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa’s ban will end on May 7th the year 2023, when she will be 38.

Kirwa, who was born in Kenya but switched nationality and represented Bahrain at the 2016, Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will keep her Silver medal because the AIU disqualified only her results between April first and May 7th.

In Rio, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who has since been caught doping and lying to investigators.

Both Kirwa and Sumgong, who is serving an eight-year ban but has retained her Olympic title, were caught using EPO.

Kirwa’s younger brother, marathon runner Felix Kirwa, was also banned this month for nine months. He tested positive for strychnine.