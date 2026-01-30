Balanced criticism key to better governance, Murkomen tells LSK

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reiterated that the government welcomes oversight and values constructive criticism as essential tools for enhancing governance.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for Wakili Towers, the future home of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in Lavington, Nairobi, Murkomen emphasized that oversight from legal professionals and civil society organizations is crucial for enhancing governance in the country.

“Those of us in government are proud of the Law Society of Kenya, which holds government accountable. When young lawyers raise serious human rights, democracy, and governance concerns, even about the current administration and my office, I am encouraged, because scrutiny strengthens accountability and governance,” he stated.

Murkomen acknowledged that criticism directed at his office is welcome and not taken personally.

“My office is always most targeted by the Law Society of Kenya, Amnesty International, and others. Please just know that I don’t take any offense. I would have done exactly the same,” he remarked.

He urged the LSK to balance oversight with responsibility, noting that the organization has a legal mandate to advise the government as well as monitor it.

“Don’t also make the Law Society of Kenya look like it is an NGO. It is not. As much as LSK serves the purpose of holding government into account, it also has a legal responsibility in the Act itself to advise government,” he explained.

Murkomen stressed that balanced criticism and active collaboration between government institutions and the legal fraternity are vital for strengthening governance, national security, and justice.

“When the opportunity comes, when you raise issues of governance, democracy, police brutality, and other matters, come and help in those spaces. Don’t run away Faith Odhiambo (LSK President). I saw you speak very passionately about people who spread rumors because they do not know what’s going on. I also want you to come to our spaces and advise us.” Murkomen added.