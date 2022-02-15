Baldev Chager maintains the lead on Day 6 of East Africa Classic Rally

Multiple Kenya National Rally Championship winner Baldev Chager’s supremacy in the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally continued on day 6 after he clocked a cumulative time of 11:19:05.4 to return to the top of the chart.

The day started off at Meshanani Gate and finished at Amboseli Park in Kajiado County covering a distance of 213.40km.

A Kenyan born stranglehold on the lead has seen him gain a huge time difference of 07:21.8 in his Porsche 911, enduring the tough and rough terrain of Amboseli in a battle that is seeing the Porsches under threat from fellow Kenyans.

Chager paid glowing tributes to his team for an amazing job which has managed to keep his car together, giving more confidence as the rally enters the definitive stages. “the roads were quite fantastic today especially in the first and last stages. Although I’m in the lead I’m not taking any chances because I know there’s still a long way to go”, Chager added.

Day 6 of the rally saw the drivers traverse Amboseli area of Meshanani Gate, Emukutan and Isineti- Amboseli Park. Tomorrow the rally heads to Taita Hills.

Kenyan legend Ian Duncan in his Rover Vitesse has moved into second after Swede, Patrik Sandell’s problems in SS13 with a total cumulative time of 11:26:27.2.

The third position saw another Kenyan Piers Daykin in his Datsun 240Z with a total cumulative time of 11:32:47.0 in a day that saw Kenyans dominate the event.

The strongest international, Swedish national Patrick Sandell dropped to fourth position with a cumulative time of 11:37:50.2 due to mechanical problems 300m after the start of first section.

He closely followed by another Kenyan Raaji Bharij in his Ford Escort in fifth with a total cumulative time of 11:38:19.5.

Other highlights of today’s race saw car No. 26 of Kailesh Chauhan, Kenyan navigated by fellow compatriot Tariq Malik driving CL2 Ford Escort RS 1800 roll at stage 14 – Emukutan – Imbirikani but a chopper was immediately dispatched for examination and the medics confirmed the crew was ok.