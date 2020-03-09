Baldev Chager wins KCB Nyahururu rally

Written By: Claire Wanja
Winners of KCB Nyahururu Rally, Baldev Chager and navigator Ravi Soni in the power stage as they sped off to avictorious finish at Rumuruti, Laikipia County.
Baldev Chager is the 2020 KCB Nyahururu rally champion after clocking 01.28.10 ahead of second placed Tejver Rai who savored his second podium finish clocking 01.30.25.

Baldev win saw his celebrate a double birthday for his daughter who turned 12 as well his own.

“It was such a pleasant win  at the KCB Nyahururu rally as we celebrate our birthdays, the season looks promising and hopefully we can be consistent this season,” said a delighted Baldev.

Tejveer Rai was delighted with his VW Polo performance after cocking 01.31.30 ahead of Karan Patel, Eric Bengi, Jasmeet Chana, Evans Kavisi and Nikhil Sachania who won division 1 ahead of Steve Mwangi.

KCB Bank Kenya Great Rift Region Portfolio Manager Mathews Kiveu feted the crews at the Ol Maisor stage.

Drivers will head to coast region on 4/5 April for the KCB Kilifi Rally.

