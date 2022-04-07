Ballot papers to be ordered in June says Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati says the commission is ready to conduct the 9th August General Election

Speaking Thursday when he joined other Chairpersons of Constitution Commission and Independent Offices (CCIOs) in public lecture, part of the pre-celebration to commemorate tenth anniversary of CCIOs to take stock on progress made in policy, legal and regulatory reforms, Chebukati said procurement of strategic and non-strategic material is done at 95 percent.

Adding that what remains is to order ballot papers, which will be done in June after clearing of candidates from 29th May and 7th June.

Chebukati says IEBC reaches out to the people at all levels of governance and engages Kenyans and educates them on the election process despite the limitation in resources.

“The Commission is doing what it can to promote constitutionalism,” said the chair.

Speaking in the same event, Chairman National Lands Commission Gershom Otachi said CCIOs are established to promote and protect sovereignty of the people of Kenya, secure observance of democratic values and principles, and promote constitutionalism.

” CCIOs operate independently and perform their roles without fear,” he added.

This year, the CCIOs are celebrating the tenth anniversary since its inception.

The celebration will offer an opportunity for the public and stakeholders to interact with the institutions as well as sensitize them on their mandates and programmes.