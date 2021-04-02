“I witnessed that witchcraft exists” – Bamboo.

Simon Kimani, more popularly known as Bamboo has made a comeback to the music scene after almost a decade. Back in the early 2000’s, The African Bantu as he calls himself, was on of Kenya’s premiere rappers infiltrating and making a mark on the international music scene. All these years later, the ‘Compee’ rapper has returned to the music with a new song dubbed ‘Karibu Home’, featuring Tanzanian singer Martha Mwaipaja.

‘Karibu Home’ is unexpectedly a gospel song. Bamboo delved into the Christian faith after apparently struggling with dark forces. In a recently published interview, Bamboo claims that he had to go into hiding for the past 9 years after being pursued by darkness. “When I came back from the States, I was excited. Within a short time, there are people who were jealous and there are guys who use dark powers to shut you down. I found that doors that were previously opened were shut down. Everything was going wrong.” Bamboo said. He claims that a series of strange things happened to him consistently during that year of being back. It is then that he came to the realization that life is spiritual and decided to turn to Christianity. “Those forces make people not make genuine progress. They make people totally deflated, and Christianity fights against that.”

In the song ‘Karibu Home’, Bamboo encourages people to pray consistently and return back to God.

