Bamburi Cement pre-tax profit rises 144% on lower finance cost

Bamburi Cement Group has announced a 144% increase in pretax profit for the full year ended 31st December 2020.

The cement manufacturer says despite a 5% decline in sales which was blamed on the lockdowns and movement restrictions in Kenya and Uganda in the first half of the year due to COVID-19, its profit before tax surged to Kshs. 1.8 billion compared to Kshs. 728 million recorded during the same period in 2019.

“Our profitability despite the adverse economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic, goes a long way to show the resilience of our employees, great teamwork, and the strong foundation set by our company culture and long-term business strategy. I take extreme pride in sharing these results with all our employees who delivered them,” said Seddiq Hassani, Bamburi Cement Group Managing Director.

Hassani attributes the growth in profits to a 77.5% growth in operating profit in 2020 which grew to Kshs. 1.9 billion from Kshs. 1.1 billion recorded in 2019 and net finance cost which declined 47% to Kshs 207 million from Kshs. 369 million a year earlier.

According to the company, the containment measures involving curfews, lockdowns and restriction of movement for goods and people across borders saw first half sales decline 13%.

The group stated that the “Health, Cost and Cash” (HCC) agenda adopted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to build resilience in, and crisis-proof the business also helped shore it financed during the difficult period.

Cost optimization throughout the company, coupled with significant turnaround of the Uganda subsidiary after a depressed 2019 performance attributed to the closure of the Uganda-Rwanda border, cushioned the Group’s bottomline from impact of the topline decline to Kes 34,884 million in 2020 (2019: Kes 36,796 million).

“The Group’s results for the year 2020 demonstrates the great resilience of our business. We are proud of our team’s agility to weather the storm, effectively driving cost savings ahead of revenue decline, improving net working capital and delivering a record high Cashflow,” said Dr John Simba, Bamburi Cement Group chairman.

On the other hand, the “Cash” pillar of the HCC agenda saw the group generate record Cashflow of Kshs. 4.8 billion last year, from Kshs. 359 million in 2019.

As a result of the improved performance, the board has recommended a payment of a final dividend of Kshs. 3. per share.