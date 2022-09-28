Bamburi Ward MCA election petition hearing to be heard next week

Mombasa Law Court has set a date for the start of the hearing of an election petition challenging the election of former Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho allay Patrick Mwamvula Mbele as Bamburi Ward MCA.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku directed the hearing of the petition to begin with a Pre-trial Conference next week on 3rd October 2022.

The Petition filed by former Bamburi MCA Candidate Etole John Akaran, wants Mbele‘s election to be declared null and void to pave way for a fresh election in the Ward.

Etole also petitioned IEBC and Kisauni Constituency Returning Officer Ibrahim Wario accusing them of aiding in rigging in Mbele who also happens to be one of the former Governor’s confidants.

In his Petition filed in Court under certificate of urgency, Etole claimed that Mbele with the aid of goons also meted violence at various polling stations in Bamburi ward including St Elizabeth Primary School thereby creating tension and scaring voters.

He further accused the Kisauni Constituency Returning Officer of having locked his agents out of the polling stations across the ward, from the time voting started on the morning of 9th August 2022.

Etole through his lawyer George Igunza had earlier asked the Court to issue a conservatory order against swearing in of Mbele as MCA.

Mbele was later sworn into office on Thursday last week in a ceremony conducted at Mombasa County Assembly.

Meanwhile, Etole has challenged the Government to accord him security following threats against his life.

The politician who claimed to be living in fear for his life accused a senior county assembly of Mombasa officials of being behind the threats being meted against him immediately he filed the petition against the Bamburi Ward MCA.