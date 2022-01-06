Banana-made brew kills 11 in Rwanda, officials say

ByBBC
Tags
banana made brew rwanda

Eleven people have died in Rwanda’s south eastern district of Bugesera since Christmas Day after drinking a local brew made from bananas, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed.

Four other are reported to be in hospital for treatment.

High levels of methanol, found in the stomachs of victims who drank the brew, could be linked to the deaths, according to the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority.

Five people have been arrested, including the brewery’s owner, the RIB has confirmed.

The brewery was operating without a licence, and its operations have been suspended, the RIB added

A countrywide campaign has been launched to clamp down on unauthorized local brews.

  

Latest posts

Chinese FM meets Eritrean leaders amid pledge to enhance cooperation

Eric Biegon

French uproar as Macron vows to ‘piss off’ unvaccinated

Beth Nyaga

North Korea angers neighbours with new missile test

Beth Nyaga

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More