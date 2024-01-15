Bandari and Changamwe triumph in Safaricom’s Chapa Dimba

Changamwe Ladies and Bandari Youth are the winners of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Coast region’s fourth edition for girls and boys respectively played in Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa County on Sunday.

Amidst a hostile crowd that graced the game from Tana River, Bandari weathered the storm to silence the fan favorites Young Gunners by three goals to nil, courtesy of a hat-trick from Khamis Nyale to emerge the new regional champions.

Nyale’s performance in the tournament was influential for Bandari, not only leading his team to victory but also winning the Top goal scorers award. Furthermore, the influential attacker was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament due to his outstanding performance.

Meanwhile, Changamwe Ladies secured their second regional Chapa Dimba trophy, as they drubbed Kilifi Bulls Starlets 3-0.

Mercy Ouma opened the scoring in the 15th minute after heading in a delightful cross from Margaret Nafula.

Margaret Nafula doubled the lead in the 24th minute, which saw Changamwe go into half time with a 2-0 lead. Fidelia Atieno secured the win with a superb strike in the 90th minute.

Bandari Youth and Changamwe Ladies each pocketed 250,000 shillings and will represent the Eastern region in the National finals set for early next year.