Bandari crowned SportPesa Shield champions

Bandari FC tactician Bernard Mwalala has revealed that the club has no intentions of signing many players next season but will rather mould the current squad to higher standards.

Mwalala made the revelations Sunday morning after his side thrashed Kariobangi Sharks by 3 goals to 1 to lift the SportPesa Shield at Kasarani stadium.

Heavy rains led to the abandonment of the SportPesa Shield final on Saturday at half time where Bandari was leading by two goals to one courtesy of a Yema Mwana’s brace and a Shark’s goal that was scored by Patilah Omotto.

Substitute Benjamin Mosha scored a lone goal today to give the Dockers a 3-1 win.

Bandari, who claimed the 2015 Shield Cup title bagged home Ksh 2 million cash prize as well as earn the opportunity to represent the country in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Sharks on their part pocketed a Ksh 1 million prize.

All attention now turns to the continental stage where the Dockers will look to go one step better than in 2015 where they were bundled out of the tournament in the first round of the preliminaries.