Bandari draw Posta Rangers 1-1 as KCB beat Zoo 2-1

Written By: Richard Munga
7

Bandari draw Posta Rangers 1-1 as KCB beat Zoo 2-1
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Twahir Muhidin is yet to bag his first win since his appointment as Bandari FC Head Coach, after the Coast based side played out to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in a Kenya Premier League match played at the Narok County stadium.

Having gone 3 matches without a win, a huge contrast to hosts Posta Rangers who had won their last 3 matches before, Bandari were quick off the mark, with Shaban Kenga putting them ahead just before half time.

Also Read  NOCK President Paul Tergat appeals for sponsorship from well-wishers

Posta would then get an equalizer in the 65th minute through Francis Nambute, to salvage a point against The Dockers.

Also Read  Liverpool extend lead to 22 points with win over Southampton

The results have left Posta in the ninth position with 29 points from 19 games while Bandari are 11th with 19 points from 18 games.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Posta Rangers will face Chemelil next Saturday, February 22, while Bandari host KCB on Wednesday, February 12.

Also Read  Shujaa lose 12-19 to Samoa in 15th place playoff

In other matches played Saturday, Western Stima were held to a 1-1 draw by Chemelil in Kisumu, while KCB were 2-1 away winners against Zoo FC.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR