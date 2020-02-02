Bandari draw Posta Rangers 1-1 as KCB beat Zoo 2-1

Twahir Muhidin is yet to bag his first win since his appointment as Bandari FC Head Coach, after the Coast based side played out to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in a Kenya Premier League match played at the Narok County stadium.

Having gone 3 matches without a win, a huge contrast to hosts Posta Rangers who had won their last 3 matches before, Bandari were quick off the mark, with Shaban Kenga putting them ahead just before half time.

Posta would then get an equalizer in the 65th minute through Francis Nambute, to salvage a point against The Dockers.

The results have left Posta in the ninth position with 29 points from 19 games while Bandari are 11th with 19 points from 18 games.

Posta Rangers will face Chemelil next Saturday, February 22, while Bandari host KCB on Wednesday, February 12.

In other matches played Saturday, Western Stima were held to a 1-1 draw by Chemelil in Kisumu, while KCB were 2-1 away winners against Zoo FC.