Bandari eliminated from Confederation Cup after losing 1-0 to Horoya

Bandari FC has been eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup after losing 1-0 to visitors Horoya AC in the return leg match played at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The lone goal was netted by Mandela Ocansey.

Both sides had chances to take the lead in the first half that ended in a barren draw before the visitors scored a lone goal in the second half that ensured victory for the side.

Bandari needed at least a 2-0 win in the match to qualify for the group stage of the competition after going down 4-2 in Conakry last weekend.

The Guinean team now qualifies for the group stage of the competition with a 5-2 goals aggregate.

Bandari now shifts their attention to the Kenyan Premier League where they will play against Western Stima this Wednesday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In Kenya Premier League, the 2009 Champions Sofapaka held hosts Kakamega Homeboyz to a 2-2 draw at Bukhungu Stadium in a KPL match played Sunday.

Peter Lwassa scored a brace for the visitors while a goal apiece from Moses Chikati and Ahmed Ali Bai rescued a point for Kakamega Homeboyz.

Following the draw, Kakamega Homeboyz leaps to 5th position on the standings while Sofapaka remains 13th on 8 points.

In other results, Zoo Kericho beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Afraha stadium. Werunga Norman notched the winner in the 40th minute