Bandari FC in the race for top 5 finish in the FKF PL

The new Bandari Vice Chairman, who is also a seasoned football administrator, Twaha Mbarak, was among the club's top football officials who witnessed the match, accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, former Governor Ali Hassan Joho, and other leaders from the coast.

Bandari FC’s hopes of finishing in the top five in the 2022–2023 FKF Premier League stayed alive after beating Sofapaka 2-0 in a round-32 match played on Saturday afternoon at the Nyayo National Stadium.

After playing goalless in the first stanza, the visitors took the lead in the 2nd minute after resumption through their defender Abdallah Juma, before midfielder James Kinyajui put the icing on the cake in the 67th minute with a second goal to ensure the dockers bagged maximum points.

Twaha has reiterated his commitment to reviving the team to be among the powerhouse clubs on the continent by ensuring it dominates both the local league and competes for continental cups.

The former football administrator has already rolled out a raft of measures in his quest to revive the club’s fan base and inject confidence among the playing unit through working closely with the county government, which has assured its support to ensure the team is adequately prepared physically and psychologically.

Bandari lies 6th on the log on 54 points, 3 behind Kenya Commercial Bank and Police FC, with two matches remaining before the culmination of the season.