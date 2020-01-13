Bandari Head coach Bernard Mwalala quits

Former Kenyan international Bernard Mwalala has stepped aside as Bandari Head coach.

Mwalala reached the agreement with the management of the club following their 2-1 defeat to Tusker FC at Mbaraki Stadium.

The loss proved the last match Mwalala would oversee for Bandari after two and half seasons in charge.

Former Harambee Stars coach Twahir Muhiddin will now take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Mwalala was appointed Bandari Head Coach in July 2018.

