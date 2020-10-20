Bandari Maritime Academy to set up campuses countrywide

Bandari Maritime Academy is in the process of setting up campuses across the 47 counties as well as implementing an upward of 52 courses in the curriculum.

According to Acting Chief Executive Officer Francis Muraya, the academy is further developing a curriculum on commercial diving to help training on activities under sea such as, ship repair, mining among others.

Bandari Maritime Academy formerly known as Bandari College was established in the 80´s by Kenya Ports Authority, to build skills that would enhance efficiency on port operations.

Shortage of skills in the maritime sector informed the establishment of Bandari Maritime Academy through Legal Notice No. 233 of 28th November 2018 that transformed Bandari College into Bandari Maritime Academy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It is now a state corporation, which can set an agenda for itself without looking back at Kenya Ports Authority and can also attract exchequer funding.

Muraya said, the academy has acquired training equipment that addresses critical areas in the Blue Economy and is now empowered to conduct research on transport at the coastline and in the inland waters.

He noted that the academy plans on collaborating with local and international institutions to bring in skills, resources and equipment to train on sea transport.

“We are in the process of developing a bill that will capture the whole spectrum of the Blue Economy and how the academy will operate,” said Muraya.

The CEO acknowledged the importance of improving infrastructure noting that it was key in making a change in the maritime sector.

Bandari he said, needs a training ship since employability at sea requires that employees undergo seatime.

He assured students who come to Bandari of experience at sea to ensure employability saying the academy will venture into all aspects of the blue economy.