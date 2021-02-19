Bandari overcomes AFC leopards  at Mbaraki


AFC Leopards and Bandari FC players battle for the ball during their Premier league match at Mbaraki Sports ground on friday Feb 19th 2021.

 

Bandari Fc registered their second win on the trot after beating AFC Leopards 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match  played at Mbaraki Sports Grounds, Mombasa.

William Wadri scored a brace to give  head coach Andre Casa Mbungo his first win against his former employers,  handing newly appointed Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems  his first defeat on his first day.

Marvin Nabwire scored the consolation for Leopards.

The second win for the dockers takes them to position 6 on the standings with a total of 19 points while Leopards remains 5th equal on points with Bandari who have  an inferior goal aggregate.

In another fixture Ulinzi Stars registered their third win of the campaign after  a 2-0 win over Sofapaka at Kericho green stadium.

The win lifts Ulinzi to 7th on the log while Sofapaka remains ninth on 14 points ahead of the weekend matches.

 Saturday,Feb.20 2021

City Stars Vs Zoo Fc

Nzoia Vs KCB

W.Stima Vs Kakamega Homeboyz

Bidco Vs Mathare United

Monday February 22 2021

Gor Mahia Vs Posta Rangers

