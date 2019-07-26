Bandari’s Bernard Mwalala was on Friday named the May/June Fidelity Insurance coach of the month award winner in Mombasa, Kenya.

Mwalala guided the coastal-based side to bagging five wins and four draws in nine matches played last season.

“I am so grateful for winning the award twice; I give gratitude to my fellow technical bench and players. That Month was very tough because we played nine games back-to-back, the other coaches have me a run for my money and what gave us motivation,” elated Mwalala said after receiving the award at the team’s training backyard in Mbaraki Sports Club.

Mwalala got 19 points from a vote conducted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission beating a tight competition of Tusker FC’s Robert Matano and Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo who each got 18 points.

Bandari have had a busy season after the league, heading to their first Kagame CECAFA Cup in Kigali where they were eliminated after drawing all their matches.

“It was a good experience in CECAFA being our first, to me it gave me an opportunity to know where to improve, so I’ll concentrate on improving my attacking. We have a busy season ahead of us; our focus is to take on a match at a time, up next is our first CAF Confederation match at home then think about the league,” he added.

Mwalala becomes the fifth recipient of the award in the 2018/19 season after Paul Ogai Western Stima, Mathare United Francis Kimanzi and John Baraza of Sofapaka.

Bandari will open their CAF Confederation Cup against Sudanese side Al AlhyShandy on 9th of next month.