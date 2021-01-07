Bandari’s striker Kenga discharged after successful surgery

Coastal side Bandari FC striker Shaban Kenga has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a successful knee surgery.

The Dockers leading goal scorer suffered the nasty injury during their 2-0 home win against Western Stima and will now be out of action for the next four months.

The somewhat joyful striker visited his colleagues at training, to share some joy and offer words of encouragement.

New tactician Andre Casa Mbungo was delighted to see him and took some time off to encourage the forward.

The former AFC Leopards tactician who was unveiled this week, had prior promised to bring titles and see to it that more players from the coastal city and Bandari join the national team: “I am here to win titles with Bandari and to nurture talents which are a plenty in Mombasa.”

Bandari travel to Afraha Stadium on Saturday, to face Zoo FC in matchday 7 of the Betking Premier League action.

