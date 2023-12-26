Banditry incidents in North Rift contained by 70pc, CS Kindiki says

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government has made significant progress in tackling banditry in the North Rift region.

Kindiki said that incidents of banditry and their adverse impact on the people of Northern Rift Valley Region have been contained by 70 per cent.

The CS, who spent Boxing Day inspecting progress on establishment of new security facilities in the region, said the government aims at fully eradicating the menace of banditry and destroying its political, cultural and commercial networks in 2024.

“The suppression of bandit terror will give way to opening up of the region through social amenities, economic infrastructure and durable peace building programs spearheaded by the Government but involving non-governmental stakeholders,” said Kindiki.

The CS also shared a Boxing Day meal with officers serving in the frontline at Karanga Joto, at the border of Baringo North and Tiaty Sub-Counties in Baringo County.

“Distributed Christmas season celebrations food items for Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Rapid Deployment Unit(RDU) camps in Ngaratuko, Kagir, and Loruk and for Loruk Police Station, Yatya Police Post and local National Police Reservists (NPRs),” he stated.

The CS was accompanied by Regional, County and Sub-County heads of security agencies and Unit Field Commanders in the North Rift.