Banditry: Police in Nakuru arrest suspected arms supplier

Police in Nakuru have arrested a 33-year-old man suspected to be part of a group that has been supplying firearms and weapons to bandits in Laikipia, Baringo and West Pokot counties.

John Mbuthia, a scrap metal dealer in Langa Langa estate, was apprehended after members of the public raised alarm over suspicious luggage at his yard.

Thousands of spent bullet cartridges and copper wires suspected to have been vandalized from Kenya power transformers were recovered.

Rift valley regional director of criminal investigation Mwenda Meme, said a woman who is the mastermind of the illicit trade is still at large, as police intensify her search.

The suspect will be arraigned today (Wednesday) at the Nakuru law court.