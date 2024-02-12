Bandits ambush Baringo County Commissioner’s convoy, injuring Police Reservist

A convoy of security personnel responding to the heinous killing of a school headteacher in Baringo on Saturday fell under attack by bandits, resulting in the injury of one National Police Reservist (NPR).

The security team led by County Commissioner Sangolo Kutwa were ambushed while conducting an operation at Karanga Joto where the deceased, Thomas Kibet was killed by bandits.

Baringo North OCPD, Fredrick Odinga’s vehicle, which was the lead car was sprayed with bullets while pursuing the bandits.

Multiple bullet holes were evident on the police vehicles, indicating the intensity of the attack.

According to Baringo County Police Commandant, Julius Kiragu, officers engaged in a firefight with bandits who were hiding behind a herd of cows.

Kiragu expressed appreciation for the assistance of the Kenya Army, who helped quell the ambush.

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Steven Kutwa reassured Baringo residents of swift action against banditry, asserting that the authorities were fully committed to addressing the issue.

Kutwa further issued a stern warning to leaders who are perpetuating banditry saying that they will face the full force of the law.