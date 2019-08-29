Bandits attack enumerators in Isiolo

Two people have been shot dead and a female enumerator escaped with gunshot wounds after bandits attacked Loruko area of Isiolo County.

According to Peter Lekalkuli a census supervisor in Loruko sub-location, the attackers ambushed the village at 7.00 pm killing the two.

Lekalkuli said that the attack happened just as the enumerator was about to submit her days work.

He, however, said the exercise would continue despite the setback. Isiolo North Member of Parliament Hassan Odha who visited the affected area claimed the attackers motive was to sabotage the exercise since they only targeted a house occupied by enumerators.

He said that there was a need for more security personnel to be deployed to the area to track down the killers.

Elsewhere, seven People suspected to be members of Kabonokia Sect were Wednesday night arrested at Gatue in Tharaka Nithi County for refusing to give information to census officials.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations –DCI- says the members refused to be enumerated claiming the process is satanic and that they will be counted in Heaven.

The census officials had to flee for dear lives after one of the sect adherents threatened to attack them.

There have been numerous cases of enumerators encountering bizarre and at times life-threatening scenarios, ever since the exercise kicked off last Saturday.

The exercise comes to an end August 31st.