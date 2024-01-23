Bandits kill NPR officer, injure five in Laikipia

Armed bandits shot dead one National Police Reservist (NPR) in Graton village, Laikipia North Sub-county and left five nursing injuries.

Confirming the incident, Laikipia County Commissioner (CC), Joseph Kanyiri, said that security officers were ambushed as they were pursuing the bandits, after they raided the homestead of Andrew Maina Murugu, and made away with nine cows that were later recovered. The injured who were shot on legs are at the Nanyuki Cottage Hospital, undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

“There was an encounter between our security officers and the bandits, and in the process exchange of fire ensued, killing one NPR. Five are in stable condition and undergoing treatment. We will not relent in enforcing the law in this county,” said Kanyiri.

The body of the deceased was taken to a Nanyuki Hospital morgue. Kanyiri revealed that, during the operation, the bandits escaped towards Sieku Valley, in the expansive Mukogodo forest, with the help of a section of residents who acted as guides.

“The bandits can’t be working alone, they could be working in collaboration with some locals of Chumvi, Kimugandura, and some other areas. Mukogodo forest terrain is tortuous and unforgiving,” he noted, urging the local leaders to partner with the security agencies in taming banditry in the County.

Meanwhile, the security personnel are in pursuit of assailants that left Lucy Jennings, a rancher in Laikipia nursing gunshot wounds. Kanyiri said that the rancher was on her way to church when she was shot.

Ms Jennings is currently receiving treatment at Pope Benedict Hospital in Nyahururu. Six suspects are held in police custody in connection with the incident.