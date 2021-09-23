Bandits raid Laikipia’s Ol Moran area, kill one

Tension is high in Wangwachi area of Ol Moran Ward, Laikipia County after a 64-year-old man was shot dead by suspected armed bandits on Wednesday.

The attackers, believed to have come from the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy, shot dead Charles Maina at Corner Mawe section about 500 metres from where a multi-agency security team is digging a trench along the Conservancy road from Wangwachi to Kamwenje in a bid to end banditry in the region.

The tunnel will serve as a barrier for the marauding animals migrating from the conservancy in search of water and pasture into nearby farmlands destroying crops in the process.

The deceased who was herding his cattle died on the spot after he was shot five times in the head and three times by the assailants who made away with 30 heads of cattle.

A second victim, Mr Samuel Ruchuiri escaped unhurt. He told journalists said they were both grazing the animals at the Corner Mawe area when the armed bandits ambushed them and attacked at around 3 pm.

They later rounded their cows drove them away towards the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

He added that KDF officers who are excavating the trench had earlier assured them that they were safe while grazing their animals in the area.

Ruchuiri wondered how the bandits crossed the conservancy’s fence and staged the attack in the presence of the security officers.

Security agents have come under sharp focus for failing to end banditry and cattle rustling.

The volatile conservancy which is located in Laikipia West is home to a contingent of security officers, including KDF, General Service Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit and the Kenya Forest Service wardens. They are currently conducting an operation to flush out illegal herders.

An ultimatum issued to the herders who have invaded private farms to move out of the county or face forceful evictions has since lapsed.

Ol Moran Ward MCA, George Karuiru said that it was not clear to them how the government keeps on saying that there was an ongoing operation at the conservancy yet bandits come from their hideouts and drive away their stolen livestock through the same conservancy.

Earlier in the day, a group of leaders from Isiolo county had gone to the conservancy to plead for safe passage to drive their animals away from the conservancy.

Ms Susan Njeri called for a long-lasting solution to the menace which has triggered recurrent clashes displacing displaced families.

The death brings to 13 the number of people who have been kill in Ol Moran ward in the last one month.

The body of the deceased is lying at Sipili Funeral home.

Reporting/photos by Lydia Mwangi