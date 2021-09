Habaswein region of Wajir county is facing unprecedented drought. Locals are struggling to deal with the wrath of mother nature but the most affected is their livestock that are now dying in droves. Residents claim the last they saw a drop of rain was three years ago and theirs is hoping against hope, that lives will not be lost. Our reporter Adan Ibrahim was in Wajir County and shares a firsthand account of the situation.This on the third day of our Special Assignment on the “Bane of Drought”.