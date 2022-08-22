‘Bangarang’ becomes first Kenyan film on Prime Video

“Bangarang” won Best East African Film at the Uganda Film Festival.

Kenyan film, Bangarang, is currently streaming on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video. The Robbin Odongo film which premiered in cinemas across the country during the Easter celebrations last year, is the first Kenyan movie to exclusively stream on the platform.

Inspired by actual events from the post-election violence in Kisumu that led to the death of the six-month-old Baby Pendo, Bangarang follows Otile, a jobless 1st class honours degree holder who takes to the street during the riots to vent his anger against bad leadership. Unfortunately, he soon finds himself on the run when he is wrongfully accused of the death of an innocent 6 months old baby.

The film has opened in film festivals across the world including the Durban Film Festival 2022, New York African Diaspora Film Festival and many more. The film also won Best East African Film at the Uganda Film Festival in June, this year.

The film stars David Weda, Anaia Apesi, Duncan Ochieng and Rosemary Odire.

