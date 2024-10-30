Banissa Subcounty Referral Hospital successfully performs first-ever caesarean section

The Banissa Subcounty Referral Hospital has successfully conducted its first-ever caesarean section.

The achievement marks a crucial advancement in maternal healthcare and emergency services, ensuring that more families in the region have access to essential surgical care.

The successful procedure follows the recent upgrade of the hospital to a Level 4 referral facility by the county government, which introduced essential departments such as theatre, radiology, and paediatric wards.

The expansions are expected to significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes for residents in Banissa and surrounding areas.

Dr. Abdullahi Adan, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent and lead surgeon, encouraged the local community to utilize the hospital’s new services, emphasizing that a range of healthcare options is now available locally.

He revealed that during the historic operation, a healthy male infant was safely delivered, weighing 4.1 kg and with an APGAR score of 8/9/10.

“Conducting this operation at Banissa Subcounty Referral Hospital has been a positive milestone. Our surgical team is available 24/7 to serve the community’s healthcare needs,” he said.