Banks to resume charges on mobile wallet transactions above Kshs 100

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has given commercial banks the go-ahead to begin charging customers for transactions above Kshs. 100 using their own mobile money wallets.

The charges will target transactions linked to a customer’s bank account and savings and credit cooperative (SACCO) account such as purchasing electricity tokens, airtime, cash transfers and other payments.

Banks have not been charging customers for any transfers between their mobile money wallets and sacco accounts since 17th December 2020 in a deal reached between CBK and Payment Service Providers.

According to CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge, given that SACCO sector is deeply integrated to the digital wallets and accounts for a significant share of their transactions, the zero-charge price regime would hurt viability of the services given the inability to cover the underlying costs.

“This is a significant risk for SACCOs and their extensive membership due to the lack of other alternatives to connect to the mobile money ecosystem. The resumption of charges will provide space to increase the connection options for SACCOs,” Dr Njoroge said.

The digital wallets are also backed to provide SACCOs with a key linkage to the domestic and cross border payment systems.