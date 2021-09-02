Banks tax contribution reduces by 12.7pc

There was a 12.7% decrease in the overall tax contribution by the banking industry in 2020 to 104.8 billion shillings.

This has been attributed to among others reduction in the corporate tax rate from 30% to 25%, Pay As You Earn higher band from 30% to 25% and VAT from 16% to 14%.

Banks are projecting an increase in non-performing loans as businesses struggle due to suppressed business environment blamed on Covid-19 pandemic.

The banking industry is among key contributors of taxes to the government contributing 27 percent of all corporate taxes collected in Kenya in 2020.

However, in the latest banking sector Total Tax Contribution report, the contribution of banks declined by 1.2% year on year in 2020 due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was compounded by a decline in corporation tax and Pay As You Earn after the government reduced their rates from 30% to 25% and from 16% to 14%, respectively in efforts to cushion Kenyans from economic shocks caused by Covid-19 disruptions.

Loan loss accommodations absorbed 45.7 percent of non-performing loans in 2020 compared to 40.2 percent in 2019.

The government receipts increased by 2% from 2019 to 2020 while in comparison, the Total Tax Contribution by the participating banks declined by 13% from 2019 to 2020.

The report indicates there was a 42 percent decline in excise duty collected by the banking industry last year due to a directive by the central banks that lenders waive fees on money transfer service between banks and to mobile wallets as well as balance inquiry charges.