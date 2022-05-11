Bar aspirants with questionable character from vying, vetting agencies told

With less than 100 days to the General Elections, pressure mounts on vetting agencies to bar candidates with questionable integrity issues from seeking elective office.

This comes after the Notable National Youth Leaders Caucus (NNYLC) called upon primary vetting agencies; the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to bar such candidates

In a letter addressed to the electoral body, EACC and the DCI, the NNYLC said that all candidates seeking electives posts must meet the integrity threshold under Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

“Those seeking public office must therefore pass the leadership and integrity test, behave in a manner that brings honor and dignity to the office both in public and private, and promote public confidence,” said NNYLC National Convener Alex Matere.

The move could see a number of notable politicians facing graft cases, individuals with questionable academic papers, any person of unsound mind barred from contesting in the August polls.

“That we have observed that some with unparalleled mastery in con artistry, scammers, fraudsters drug dealers, murderers, snake oil salesmen and social misfits have mutated to political aspirants with a clear chance to public office in the coming election,” said Matere.

“If something is not done then the ballot paper will look like a criminal charge sheet complete with mugshots,” he added.

“That we have seen individuals with shadowy academic history falling short of the basic minimum and others with fake academic papers also seeking public office through the upcoming elections. A country that rewards mediocrity rather than merit is doomed,” he remarked.