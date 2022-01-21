Bar Aviation to start domestic flights in Uganda from February

Bar Aviation has commenced the sale of domestic air tickets in Uganda as it prepares to start official flights from next month.

According to the Country Manager Anthony Njoroge, Bar Aviation will effective 1st February, 2022 commence with daily scheduled commercial flights around Uganda originating from its hub in Entebbe International Airport as well Kajjansi Airfield.

The low cost carrier says it will operate flights to Pakuba, Chobe, Bugungu, Arua, Fort Portal, Kibale, Mweya, Kihihi and Kisoro as a start before expanding to other regions.

The carrier is expected to boost domestic tourism in Uganda which has falter due to effects of COVID-19.

“With a planned commencement of flights, it’s our hope that Bar Aviation is going to contribute to the domestic traffic. Tourists don’t have to go through the road hustle now, so we highly recommend this,” said Vienne Lugya who represented the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

The Thursday event was attended by among other dignitaries, State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Martin Mugarra Bahinduka and Dr. Mitch, Carla and Jane from Wild Frontiers.