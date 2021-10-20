Bar owners disappointment as police to enforce closing hours

Bar owners will have to keep observing the embargo on operating hours even after the vacation of COVID-19 curfew hours by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, the National Police Service has said.

During the marking of Mashujaa Day in Kirinyaga County, President Uhuru announced the lifting of the dawn to dusk curfew hours which have been in place since March 27, 2020 with immediate effect.

“It is, however, important for all of us to appreciate that we are not yet out of the woods. We must, therefore, continue to observe the containment measures as directed by the Ministry of Health, as this is the only way to sustain the gains we are making and a guarantee to the full re-opening of the economy,” said President Uhuru.

The National Police Service through its official Twitter handle has said the existing measures on operating hours for bars will still be enforced.

“Following the vacation of the COVID-19 associated curfew by H.E the President during Mahujaa Day speech, existing measures on closure of bars by 7.00PM remain in place. Enforecemnt of violation of this measure to continue,” read the tweet.

On Tuesday the Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend operating hours saying enforcement of the restrictions continue to hurt recovery of the sector while recurring political gatherings which pose a greater risk are allowed.

“The actions of our leaders and elected representatives suggest that the protocols rolled out to limit the spread of Covid-19 are not necessary. Over the past month, presidential candidates have been holding rallies and meetings across the country to popularize themselves ahead of the elections,” said Frank Mbogo PERAK Nairobi Chapter chairman.

Under the health protocols published for the sector, bars are supposed to close the premises by 7pm in a move aimed at curbing COVID-19 spread.