Bar owners to seek court clarification over beer bottles

The Bar owners association says the disagreement between the two brewers is causing distributors huge losses in the market
The Council of County Bar Owners Association will move to court within 14 days to seek clarification on the issue of patent right over the Euro beer bottles in Kenya.

The council’s chairman for Kiambu County, Richard Kagiri says blames monopoly for the current frictions between the East African Breweries Limited Keroche Breweries over branding of the 500 milliliter euro bottle.

Kagiri says the disagreement between the two brewers is causing distributors huge losses in the market besides threats of arrest for selling Keroche Products in EABL-believed bottles.

EABL and Keroche have been embroiled in a tussle over the use of euro bottles with EABL claiming ownership of the design while Keroche argues the bottles can’t be patented.

Keroche is accusing EABL of using its dominance in the beer industry to stifle any competition.

EABL on the other hand claims ownership of the brown beer bottle. Keroche Breweries and 6 other companies have been entangled in a court battle with East African Breweries over the 500ml Brown Euro bottles.

