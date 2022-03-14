Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

ByAgencies
Tags

Former US President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I just tested positive for Covid,” the former president, 60, said in a tweet.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

  

Latest posts

US warns China against helping Russia in Ukraine

Claire Wanja

Face mask vendors rendered jobless after mandatory directive is lifted

Beth Nyaga

Face masks compulsory for worshippers, says Interfaith Council

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More