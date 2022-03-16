Barack Obama to narrate new documentary series

The series is part of a slate of programming that Barack and Michelle Obama are producing for Netflix via their productions company.

Former president of the United States Barack Obama has decided to set his sights on Hollywood by being the voice of an exciting new Netflix series. It is a documentary series called ‘Our Great National Parks’ that looks at wildlife around the world.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth,” Obama says in the trailer for Our Great National Parks. “When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: They’re a haven for endangered species, and a hotbed for scientific research.” Obama not only narrates the series but also makes a physical appearance in it. The show includes footage from parks in Monterey Bay, California, Gunung Leuser National Park in the rainforests of Indonesia, and Tsavo National Park in Kenya.

Back in 2018, the Obamas (both Barack and Michelle) signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix in 2018, with a stated goal of creating a diverse mix of content. Waffles + Mochi and now Our Great National Parks make up part of that content.

Watch the trailer: