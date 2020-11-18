A Promised land is an accounting about Barack Obama’s time in office.

Prior to Barack Obama entering politics, he was a writer. His first book, Dreams From My father, which he published in 1995 tells the story f his search for identity and meaning as the son of a white woman from Kansas and a Black man from Kenya. Now the former USA president has released what is probably the most anticipated memoir book called A Promised Land.

The book was released just yesterday in hardcover, digital and audiobook formats. “My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it.” Barack said via his Twitter account. “My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world.” He continued.

One more cool thing about this release is that there is a playlist to go along with it. The playlist features some of the most memorable songs from Barack’s administration.

How do you access the book? You can order on Amazon, Bookshop and Kindle.

This is just the first volume of his memoirs.

