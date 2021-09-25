Barak Jacuzzi: “I always knew what I wasn’t good at”

Barak sat down with Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday.

Like so many of us, Barak Jacuzzi has had doubts about his ability to succeed, which is normal for anyone trying to turn their passion into a career. He released his first song in 2012 to barely any views and as he says, “It didn’t do well and then I kinda didn’t make music for a while after that.”

9 years later, Barak has been in the Kenyan rap game for 6 years, has been mentored by Octopizzo, one of Kenya’s foremost rappers, has enjoyed a successful career as a radio presenter and media personality and there are very few entertainment events Jacuzzi hasn’t emceed.

With several songs and collaborations under his belt including “Double It” with Steph Kapela, “Bank” with Boutros, “Thotiana”, “Low Key”, “Coco Tingz” with Kagwe Mungai, “Less Stress” and “Radio” featuring Tanasha Donna, perhaps the key to success in any profession is perseverance.

Despite being a Kenyan rapper not dabbling in well-known rap genres like Gengetone, Kapuka or Genge, Jacuzzi has managed to amass himself a loyal Kenyan fan base cementing his place within that niche of the entertainment industry.

In this interview with Shiksha, he talks about the talents he picked up from his parents, his childhood growing in S. Carolina and his aspiration to one day collaborate with the Kenyan band Matata.