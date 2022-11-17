‘Baraza La Wanaume Programme’ successful in Kisii County

The ‘Baraza La Wanaume Programme’ which was launched by the national government in Kisii County one year ago to minimise and eradicate rampant cases of suicide, drug abuse and sexual offences among men has been successful.

At the time of the launch, Kisii Central Sub County alone had recorded 14 cases of men and a 14-year-old who committed suicide. Also, at least 60 per cent of inmates at Kisii Main Prison were male sexual offenders.

Speaking during the evaluation meeting for the programme, Kisii Central Deputy County Commissioner, Wilberforce Kilonzo noted they had made various strides in addressing the challenges facing men adding that the programme had positively impacted 78 men.

“Last year, we had 60 per cent of inmates who were male sexual offenders in our prison but this year, only 20 per cent of the inmates were brought in for sexual offences,” said Kilonzo.

The DCC said the male-only barazas sensitised the young people about the Sexual Offences Act and cautioned them against establishing sexual relations with school-going and underage girls.

Regarding alcohol and drug abuse, he pointed out that the brewing of illicit brew, which had contributed to an increase in broken families, had reduced in the sub-county saying that out of the 262 outlets of illicit brew, only 50 sellers continue to operate illegally.

“We have been conducting raids in homes of illicit brewers and destroying their brewing materials to an extent that they have incurred losses and abandoned the trade. Those still conducting the business are sellers who get the illicit brew in other areas and come to our sub-county to sell the same,” the DCC said.

Despite the cases of suicide recording a slight drop, Kilonzo said there were 12 cases of suicide among men this year and they were reported in five out of the twelve locations in the sub-county.

He assured the men that they would continue to hold four meetings yearly in every sub-location and target those who have not benefited from the program to ensure families remain peaceful and strong.

Elijah Orina, a father of two and resident of the same sub-county, noted that he used to sell illicit brew together with his wife.

However, after attending the baraza and learning the effects of the trade, they have stopped selling illicit brew and he is now a mason.

His sentiments were supported by his wife, Jackline Kemunto, adding that the constant raids by the administration officers made them quit the illegal business and focus on raising their children.

Another resident and youth, Erastus Akunga confessed that he had been selling bhang for several years and had been arrested several times.

Akunga noted that after attending the baraza, he quit the business and is now raising a family with two children.