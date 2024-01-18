Baraza unveiled as Bandari FC’s new coach

Former Harambee Stars International John Baraza has been unveiled as the new Bandari coach, with Jerim Onyango set to be his assistant and the team’s goalkeeper trainer.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Baraza and Onyango have penned down a two-year contract with the club, with twelve new signings being announced by the Dockers.

Former Mombasa Elite player Abdulrahman Mwinyi and Harambee Stars’ Bryan Omondi will be tasked with battling out for the number one goalkeeper position, with the other serving as backup.

They have also acquired the services of strikers; Francis Kahiro from KCB, Mohammed Barisa from Nzoia Sugar and David Sakwa from Kiminini.

Most Valuable Player Hamisi Mwaphalu and Ugandan import striker Derrick Nsibambi have also extended their contract with the club.

Additionally, Izzadin Ramadhan, David Wanyama, Willy Gitama, Hamisi Nyale and Renson Wakalo have been promoted from the youth system, as Bandari aims to bolster all positions.

Bandari is currently fourth on the log standings, with 30 points from 18 matches; trailing 10 points behind current leaders, Gor Mahia.

The team is now focusing on their upcoming match against Kariobangi Sharks, scheduled for this Saturday.