Barbara Nyambura drops debut single – Next Mistake

Kenyan comedy sensation Barbara Nyambura has dropped her first ever song dubbed ‘Next Mistake’ a few weeks after she announced that she will be venturing into music as part of her career progression.

Known for her witty, hilarious and thought-provoking skits, Nyambura says her new music has been inspired by the moments in her life when she found herself drawn to someone or something knowing very well that it might not end well. The song came from a deep personal place of curiosity and vulnerability.

“This is my debut single and it’s exciting to finally share this side of myself with my fans. Music has always been close to my heart, so this feels like a full-circle moment and I’m excited to bring my fans along this journey,” she said.

Inspired by Kenyan rapper Nyanshinski, Nyambura has wowed her fans in the new single that has stirred up conversations, with many unbelievably awed with her musical prowess. The song is rooted in real emotions and experiences, both hers and those she has observed around her.

With the new song rocking the airwaves, Nyambura has bigger dreams of working with renowned artists. Locally, she has singled out Sanaipei Tande, Fena Gitu, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Nadia Mukami, Dela and Sage as some of the artists she would like to work with. Regionally, she would love to work with Omawumi, Sho Madjozi, Zuchu and Simi. Internationally, she dreams of working with H.E.R. – her emotional depth in songwriting is impeccable.

Nyambura has downplayed reports that she may be transitioning fully into music. According to the star, her content creation and acting is not about to stop anytime soon.

“It is not so much a shift as it is an expansion. Music has always been part of who I am, just like comedy and acting. I believe in expressing myself through different art forms, and music allows me to share a more intimate, vulnerable side of myself. These different aspects of entertainment are all part of who I am. Acting, content creation, and music all tell stories in unique ways, and I want to continue exploring and growing in all these areas,” she added.

Joining a largely male dominated industry may be an up heal task for many but for Nyambura, she believes she can chart a new path and be part of a wave that opens more doors for women in music, showing that their voices and stories have a place in the society.

She is excited for the future and has assured her fans that she will show them her multi-dimensional side of her creativity through music, acting, and content creation.